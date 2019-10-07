ValuEngine Downgrades Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) to Sell

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

RH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Restoration Hardware from $196.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Restoration Hardware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Restoration Hardware from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Restoration Hardware from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Restoration Hardware from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

Shares of RH stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.29. The company had a trading volume of 432,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,856. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.01 and a 200-day moving average of $123.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.78. Restoration Hardware has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $175.29.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $706.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.00 million. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 230.09% and a net margin of 6.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Restoration Hardware will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Restoration Hardware news, insider Demonty Price sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.27, for a total transaction of $4,093,353.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,753,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Glenda M. Citragno sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $820,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at $481,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,790 shares of company stock worth $9,872,247 over the last quarter. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Restoration Hardware stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

