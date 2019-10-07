ValuEngine Downgrades SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) to Buy

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered SAGE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.27.

NASDAQ:SAGE traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.40. 290,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,414. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 2.54. SAGE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $193.56. The company has a current ratio of 16.00, a quick ratio of 16.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.32) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. SAGE Therapeutics’s revenue was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics will post -13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James M. Frates sold 8,000 shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $1,284,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Tobam purchased a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

