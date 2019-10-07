ValuEngine Downgrades Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) to Hold

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith Micro Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.58.

SMSI stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Smith Micro Software has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.40 million, a P/E ratio of -40.29 and a beta of 0.39.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy C. Huffmyer sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $230,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,599.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $123,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $229,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMSI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 194,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 52,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 45,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

