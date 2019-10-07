ValuEngine Downgrades Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TNDM. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.25.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

NASDAQ:TNDM traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.22. 1,490,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $74.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.45.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $93.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Howard E. Greene, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $7,096,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 496,070 shares of company stock worth $34,710,368 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.