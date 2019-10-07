ValuEngine Downgrades Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Triton International from a d- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Triton International in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point set a $38.00 price target on Triton International and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

NYSE:TRTN traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $34.16. The stock had a trading volume of 239,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,036. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average is $32.08. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Triton International has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $36.76.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.61 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Triton International will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.02%.

In other news, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $76,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,274.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Triton International by 534.9% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 154,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 130,487 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Triton International during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 342,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,670 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 19.9% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 115,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Triton International in the second quarter worth $2,096,000. 59.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

