ValuEngine Lowers Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALLT. Zacks Investment Research cut Allot Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Allot Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Allot Communications stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.86. The stock had a trading volume of 19,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,662. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $26.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.63 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLT. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in Allot Communications by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 965,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 370,167 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its holdings in Allot Communications by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in Allot Communications by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 104,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

