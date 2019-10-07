ValuEngine Lowers First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) to Sell

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Roth Capital set a $75.00 target price on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of First Solar to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.11.

Get First Solar alerts:

FSLR stock traded up $2.14 on Wednesday, reaching $59.32. 1,620,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,345. First Solar has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $69.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.20). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, COO Philip Dejong sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $187,387.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,490.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total transaction of $557,127.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,394,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,665 shares of company stock worth $4,068,284 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,300 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,370,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $4,491,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 24,994 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.