ValuEngine Lowers SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of SunPower from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $9.84 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SunPower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SunPower from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunPower from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Get SunPower alerts:

SPWR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,262,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,520. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 2.25. SunPower has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $16.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $481.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 8,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $119,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 60,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $861,875.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,476 shares in the company, valued at $430,930.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,131 shares of company stock worth $2,192,674 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SunPower by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in SunPower by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in SunPower by 207.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in SunPower by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 37,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.