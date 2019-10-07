ValuEngine Lowers Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNPS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $145.00 target price on Synopsys and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an outperform rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a positive rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.64.

Shares of SNPS traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.78. 630,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,029. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $79.14 and a 1 year high of $146.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.86.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total value of $1,374,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,094.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 4,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $627,826.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,539 shares in the company, valued at $27,364,778.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,589 shares of company stock worth $3,158,514. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,891,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,658,997,000 after acquiring an additional 554,602 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 18.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,228,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $782,432,000 after acquiring an additional 955,527 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 33.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,505,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,061,000 after acquiring an additional 888,033 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 4,054.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,958,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,919,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,060,000 after acquiring an additional 45,718 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

