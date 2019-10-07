ValuEngine Lowers Target (NYSE:TGT) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.97.

Shares of Target stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,066,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,748. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.81. Target has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $110.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $18.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 27.43%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Target will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Target announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 20,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $2,206,784.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,983,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laysha Ward sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $2,204,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,089.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,369 shares of company stock valued at $9,751,164 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Target by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 38,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in Target by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in Target by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,522 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in Target by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its position in Target by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

