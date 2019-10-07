ValuEngine Lowers Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. CIBC set a $4.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.39.

Shares of AUY stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.45. 9,826,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,131,778. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $3.78. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Yamana Gold had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $463.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 203,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 11.1% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 249,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 1,678.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 222,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 209,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

