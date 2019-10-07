ValuEngine Upgrades AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGCO. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $83.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $88.00 target price on shares of AGCO and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AGCO currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.73.

AGCO stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.69. 302,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,986. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. AGCO has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $80.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.29.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

In related news, Chairman Martin Richenhagen sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $3,471,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 447,317 shares in the company, valued at $34,506,033.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Robinson Smith sold 4,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $338,453.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 90,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,607,224.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,977 shares of company stock valued at $5,761,368. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 5.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 15.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 83,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

