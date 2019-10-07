ValuEngine Upgrades Cabot (NYSE:CBT) to “Hold”

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

CBT has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cabot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

NYSE CBT traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.71. 297,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,786. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. Cabot has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $65.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.25 and a 200 day moving average of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.86 million. Cabot had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cabot will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in Cabot by 2.0% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 17,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cabot by 4.4% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Cabot by 226.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Cabot in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

