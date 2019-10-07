ValuEngine Upgrades CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CPLG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CorePoint Lodging from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CorePoint Lodging from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE CPLG traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. 147,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,240. CorePoint Lodging has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.01.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.67). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.19 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CorePoint Lodging will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. CorePoint Lodging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPLG. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

