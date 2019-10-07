ValuEngine Upgrades Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) to Hold

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ FWP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.92. 2,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,635. Forward Pharma A/S has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02.

Forward Pharma A/S Company Profile

Forward Pharma A/S operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing FP187, a proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate used for the treatment of various inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

