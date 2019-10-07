ValuEngine Upgrades Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) to “Buy”

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

Shares of Performant Financial stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.05. 222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,685. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Performant Financial has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 32.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Performant Financial will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,348,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,111 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 192,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 25,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 429,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 944,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.