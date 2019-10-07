ValuEngine Upgrades Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) to Hold

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James set a $18.50 price target on shares of Regions Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.41.

NYSE:RF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,195,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,077,118. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.37 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,852.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 7,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $104,932.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,195.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,102 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

