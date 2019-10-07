ValuEngine Upgrades Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) to “Hold”

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBT. TheStreet upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

SBT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,106. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $497.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $11.95.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $32.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

