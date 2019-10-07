ValuEngine Upgrades Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) to “Hold”

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TGS. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:TGS traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.99. 269,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,668. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.06. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $230.99 million during the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 39.65% and a return on equity of 52.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter worth $773,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 904,049 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,898,000 after purchasing an additional 141,191 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 689,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,066,000 after purchasing an additional 186,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

