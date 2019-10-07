VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BJK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $36.19

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BJK) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.19 and traded as high as $37.02. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF shares last traded at $37.02, with a volume of 576 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.98.

Get VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 260.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 56.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 21,663 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:BJK)

Market Vectors Gaming ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S-Network Global Gaming Index (the Index). The Index is a rules-based, modified-capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the global gaming industry.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.