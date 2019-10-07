Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

VNTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 price objective on Venator Materials and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group set a $7.00 price objective on Venator Materials and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura cut their price objective on Venator Materials from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Venator Materials from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Venator Materials from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.13.

VNTR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.26. 323,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,202. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $240.46 million, a PE ratio of 1.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38. Venator Materials has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $9.79.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.27 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Venator Materials will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Simon Turner bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt Ogden bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 130,300 shares of company stock valued at $338,303. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luminus Management LLC raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 290.8% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 973,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 724,054 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the second quarter worth $390,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 3.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,762,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,525,000 after purchasing an additional 91,270 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 4.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 71,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the second quarter worth $5,290,000. 43.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

