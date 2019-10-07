Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.93

Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.93 and traded as high as $0.42. Vermillion shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 16,407 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.93.

Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter. Vermillion had a negative return on equity of 159.48% and a negative net margin of 370.83%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vermillion by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 75,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 45,261 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermillion during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vermillion by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 174,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 45,455 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vermillion during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermillion during the 2nd quarter valued at $712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

Vermillion Company Profile

Vermillion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women primarily in the United States. The company's diagnostic tests include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor; and Overa, a multivariate index assay second generation test to determine the malignancy of ovarian cancer in women.

