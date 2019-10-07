Viacoin (VIA) Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002468 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Upbit, Binance and OOOBTC. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $4.73 million and $231,002.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.19 or 0.00703365 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011601 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00015560 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,155,811 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance, Upbit, Poloniex, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

