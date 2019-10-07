Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Vince (NYSE:VNCE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:VNCE traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.00. 26,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,462. The stock has a market cap of $224.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83 and a beta of 1.84. Vince has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.35 million for the quarter. Vince had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 0.50%.

In related news, insider Marie Fogel sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $28,312.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,099.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNCE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vince by 315.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 131,549 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vince by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 26,536 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vince during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vince by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vince by 223.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,880 shares during the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer. It offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, handbags, footwear, and outerwear; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

