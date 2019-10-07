Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Virco Mfg. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,264. Virco Mfg. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26.

In other news, insider Bassey Yau sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,262.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,376 shares of company stock valued at $82,425. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virco Mfg. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.23% of Virco Mfg. worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

