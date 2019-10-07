Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer set a $36.00 price target on Vocera Communications and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Vocera Communications from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.60.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Shares of VCRA traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.19. 219,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,098. The company has a market cap of $761.04 million, a PE ratio of -142.29 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average is $29.09. Vocera Communications has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.38 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $29,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,810.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $268,950. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 568.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.