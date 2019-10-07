Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €44.65 by Nord/LB

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €44.65 ($51.92) target price by research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.02% from the company’s current price.

VNA has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €51.93 ($60.38).

Shares of VNA traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €47.01 ($54.66). The stock had a trading volume of 621,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €44.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €44.99. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €38.07 ($44.27) and a twelve month high of €46,270,000.00 ($53,802,325.58). The firm has a market cap of $25.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.94, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

