Vsync (VSX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00

Vsync (CURRENCY:VSX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Vsync has traded 74.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vsync has a total market capitalization of $13,115.00 and $1.00 worth of Vsync was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vsync coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005917 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004267 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001261 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000825 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00065924 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Vsync Coin Profile

Vsync (CRYPTO:VSX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2017. Vsync’s total supply is 168,332,594 coins and its circulating supply is 160,559,294 coins. The official website for Vsync is vsync.pw. Vsync’s official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto.

Vsync Coin Trading

Vsync can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vsync directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vsync should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vsync using one of the exchanges listed above.

