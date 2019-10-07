WandX (WAND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $104,531.00

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 6th. WandX has a market cap of $104,531.00 and $162.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WandX has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WandX token can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00038357 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006962 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $433.70 or 0.05453115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000435 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00001090 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About WandX

WandX is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 tokens. WandX’s official website is www.wandx.co. WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WandX

WandX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WandX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WandX using one of the exchanges listed above.

