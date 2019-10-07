Washington H. Soul Pattinson and (ASX:SOL) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.11

Shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. Ltd (ASX:SOL) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.11 and traded as low as $21.19. Washington H. Soul Pattinson and shares last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 541,624 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$21.11 and its 200-day moving average price is A$23.37.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Washington H. Soul Pattinson and’s previous Final dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Washington H. Soul Pattinson and’s payout ratio is presently 65.64%.

In other news, insider Robert Westphal 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th.

About Washington H. Soul Pattinson and (ASX:SOL)

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership of shares, coal mining, gold and copper mining and refining, property investment, and consulting businesses. The company operates through Investing Activities; Energy; Copper, Gold and Zinc Operations; and Property segments.

