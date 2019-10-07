Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) will report earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.33) and the highest is ($1.29). Wayfair posted earnings per share of ($1.28) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year earnings of ($6.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.21) to ($4.99). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($6.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.57) to ($2.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on W. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Wayfair in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $175.00 price objective on Wayfair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Wayfair in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.15.

Shares of NYSE:W traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.77. 1,877,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,968. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $76.60 and a fifty-two week high of $173.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.54.

In other Wayfair news, insider John Champlin Mulliken sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $282,818.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,301.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $42,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $134,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,112 shares of company stock worth $4,621,767 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

