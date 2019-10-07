Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Methanex (MEOH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Methanex (NASDAQ: MEOH):

10/3/2019 – Methanex had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $62.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/2/2019 – Methanex was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2019 – Methanex was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/17/2019 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $34.00 to $38.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/9/2019 – Methanex had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $39.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/5/2019 – Methanex was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/4/2019 – Methanex had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $40.00 to $34.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/29/2019 – Methanex had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $26.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/29/2019 – Methanex had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $50.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2019 – Methanex was given a new $55.00 price target on by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/16/2019 – Methanex was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

MEOH stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.99. 258,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,559. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day moving average is $44.31. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Methanex Co. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $82.84.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.86 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 10.81%. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Methanex by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,428,000 after purchasing an additional 167,418 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Methanex by 1,446.7% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 114,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 106,710 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex during the second quarter worth approximately $1,949,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Methanex by 241.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,704,000 after acquiring an additional 451,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in Methanex by 26.4% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 23,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

