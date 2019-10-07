Wesfarmers (ASX:WES) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $39.08

Shares of Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.08 and traded as high as $39.25. Wesfarmers shares last traded at $38.97, with a volume of 1,303,682 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$39.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $44.19 billion and a PE ratio of 8.01.

In other news, insider Rob Scott 42,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd.

Wesfarmers Company Profile (ASX:WES)

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail, coal mining and production, gas processing and distribution, industrial and safety product distribution, chemicals and fertilizers manufacturing, and investment businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates 809 Coles supermarkets; 899 liquor stores under the Liquorland, Vintage Cellars, and First Choice Liquor brands; 88 hotels; 711 convenience outlets; and an online supermarket.

