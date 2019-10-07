Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.55

Western Forest Products Inc (TSE:WEF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.55 and traded as low as $1.20. Western Forest Products shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 118,241 shares.

WEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded Western Forest Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.10 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87. The company has a market cap of $465.35 million and a PE ratio of 21.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.89%.

In other Western Forest Products news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.17 per share, with a total value of C$35,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 760,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$889,200. Also, Senior Officer Stephen D.A. Williams acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.30 per share, with a total value of C$32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$448,500. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 78,200 shares of company stock worth $94,944.

About Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

