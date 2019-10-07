William Jackson Buys 1,995 Shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) insider William Jackson acquired 1,995 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 562 ($7.34) per share, for a total transaction of £11,211.90 ($14,650.33).

Shares of BLND stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 556.60 ($7.27). The stock had a trading volume of 2,153,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 527.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 552.62. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion and a PE ratio of -18.55. British Land Company PLC has a one year low of GBX 465.30 ($6.08) and a one year high of GBX 645 ($8.43).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 7.98 ($0.10) dividend. This is an increase from British Land’s previous dividend of $7.75. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. British Land’s payout ratio is presently -1.07%.

BLND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. British Land has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 589.50 ($7.70).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

