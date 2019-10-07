Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) Receives GBX 323.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 323.75 ($4.23).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Thursday.

WIN traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 222 ($2.90). The stock had a trading volume of 25,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.49 million and a P/E ratio of 6.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 225.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 246.28. Wincanton has a 52 week low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 275 ($3.59).

Wincanton Company Profile

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.

