Winco (WCO) Market Capitalization Achieves $676,358.00

Winco (CURRENCY:WCO) traded up 42.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Winco token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Simex and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, Winco has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Winco has a market cap of $676,358.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Winco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Winco alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00076194 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00398046 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012072 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000054 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008727 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001275 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Winco Profile

WCO is a token. Winco’s total supply is 6,752,580,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,481,178 tokens. Winco’s official message board is blog.winco.io. The official website for Winco is winco.io. Winco’s official Twitter account is @WincoCrypto.

Buying and Selling Winco

Winco can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winco should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Winco using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Winco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Winco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.