Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Upgraded at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Wingstop from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Wingstop from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.27.

WING stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.79. The company had a trading volume of 361,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,006. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.70, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.81. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $56.95 and a 52 week high of $107.43.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $48.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.53 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wingstop will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,100 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total transaction of $111,166.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $468,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

