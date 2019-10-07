Wize Pharma (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Trading Up 17.3%

Wize Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:WIZP)’s stock price was up 17.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31, approximately 1,200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53.

Wize Pharma (OTCMKTS:WIZP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Wize Pharma Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wize Pharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WIZP)

Wize Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the treatment of ophthalmic disorders. It has in-license rights to purchase, market, sell, and distribute LO2A for the treatment of dry eye syndrome (DES)and other ophthalmological illnesses, including Conjunctivochalasis (CCH) and Sjögren's syndrome (Sjögren's) in the United States, Israel, Ukraine, and China.

