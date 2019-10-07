Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to Post $2.38 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.68. Asbury Automotive Group posted earnings of $2.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $9.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.11 to $9.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $11.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.11. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 35.08%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

ABG traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.13. 128,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,878. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.13. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.24. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $104.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

In related news, VP William Frederick Stax sold 424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $38,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,972.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jed Milstein sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $83,268.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,802.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,466. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

