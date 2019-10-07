Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) to Announce $1.50 EPS

Analysts expect Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) to announce $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52. Marriott International posted earnings of $1.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $6.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 113.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

Marriott International stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,734,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,394. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $100.62 and a 1-year high of $144.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 14,915 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total transaction of $1,912,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,548.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 3,376 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $446,172.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,157 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,421 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 63.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

