Zacks: Analysts Anticipate VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to Announce $1.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings of $1.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.44. VMware posted earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.03 to $7.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.45. VMware had a net margin of 66.00% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMW. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho set a $145.00 price objective on shares of VMware and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $198.00 price objective on shares of VMware and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.09.

VMW stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.95. The stock had a trading volume of 992,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,046. VMware has a one year low of $128.69 and a one year high of $206.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.43. The company has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 24,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $3,484,282.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,214 shares in the company, valued at $80,138,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,498 shares of company stock valued at $11,190,610 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,875 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 742,032 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $133,944,000 after buying an additional 153,973 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,771 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,615 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

