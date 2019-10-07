Zacks: Analysts Expect Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2019

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) will announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Adverum Biotechnologies reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADVM shares. ValuEngine lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 372.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.57. 766,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,836,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 17.79 and a quick ratio of 17.79. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.36.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

