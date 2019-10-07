Zacks: Analysts Expect MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Analysts expect that MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) will post $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. MEDNAX posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MEDNAX.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $868.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

MD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of MEDNAX to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

In other news, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $104,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,235.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Fernandez bought 122,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,613,432.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 350,288 shares in the company, valued at $7,478,648.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MD. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 20.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,001,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,736,000 after buying an additional 515,286 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 96.9% in the second quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,383,000 after buying an additional 1,353,111 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 41.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,411,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,521,000 after buying an additional 707,038 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 86.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after buying an additional 812,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 10.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,531,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,638,000 after buying an additional 139,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

MD stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.30. 465,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,226. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $19.93 and a 52-week high of $46.84. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average is $25.02.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEDNAX (MD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.