Zacks: Analysts Expect Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $80.14 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) will announce sales of $80.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.40 million and the highest is $80.60 million. Rapid7 posted sales of $62.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year sales of $319.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $318.40 million to $321.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $394.14 million, with estimates ranging from $384.00 million to $400.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $78.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.14 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 39.52%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

RPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.22.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 49,438 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $2,551,495.18. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 3,087 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $165,926.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,462 shares of company stock worth $7,610,674. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after acquiring an additional 31,004 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 55.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 20.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,756 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 305.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after acquiring an additional 318,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at about $21,259,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPD traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.96. 585,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,450. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.49 and a beta of 1.20. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $66.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.95.

Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

