Zacks: Analysts Expect Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $136.12 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) will post $136.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $137.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $132.38 million. Teladoc Health posted sales of $110.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year sales of $542.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $540.77 million to $545.62 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $679.07 million, with estimates ranging from $664.00 million to $707.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $130.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $87.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

TDOC traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.81. 1,177,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,384. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $42.08 and a twelve month high of $79.38. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.86.

In related news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 9,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $570,268.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,117.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,406 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,950 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 60.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,172,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $77,841,000 after purchasing an additional 442,140 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 28.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 5.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,858 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,775,000 after acquiring an additional 32,535 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at $2,243,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 124.0% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 234,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

