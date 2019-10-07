Zacks: Analysts Set $12.90 Price Target for Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG)

Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $12.90 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cango an industry rank of 157 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of NYSE CANG remained flat at $$4.99 during midday trading on Monday. 260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Cango has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.67.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Cango had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $48.99 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cango will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

