Zacks: Analysts Set $90.00 Price Target for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $90.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.75 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BioSpecifics Technologies an industry rank of 66 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

In other news, Director Toby Wegman sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $60,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,890 shares in the company, valued at $104,384.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,589,000 after buying an additional 23,007 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 12.2% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 354,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,165,000 after buying an additional 38,483 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,528,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,554,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 59.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after buying an additional 42,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

BioSpecifics Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.10 million, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.21. BioSpecifics Technologies has a 1 year low of $51.16 and a 1 year high of $73.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.68.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 63.06%. As a group, analysts predict that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

