Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Analysts expect Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) to report $1.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemours’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39 billion. Chemours posted sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemours will report full year sales of $5.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $6.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chemours.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chemours from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Chemours from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on Chemours and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.77.

Shares of CC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,176,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.73. Chemours has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $41.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.64%.

In related news, SVP David C. Shelton purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $207,300.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 98,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,077.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Bell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $73,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 53,790 shares of company stock valued at $799,332. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Chemours by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 65.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 7.5% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 30.0% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemours (CC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.