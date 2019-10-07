Zacks: Brokerages Expect A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.57. A. O. Smith posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AOS. TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.85.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Helen E. Gurholt sold 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $57,870.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 16,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $819,025.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 78,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,866,723.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,641,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 20.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,696,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,155 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in A. O. Smith by 39,330.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,765,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,838 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 414.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,033,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,736,000 after acquiring an additional 832,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $45.62. 9,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,613. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.88. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $40.34 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

